Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7231 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 115 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 115 cases, Kathmandu districts records 78 cases, Lalitpur 30 and 7 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 243 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821121.