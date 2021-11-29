Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant

Nepal Bar All Visitors From Africa Till Further Notice Due To Omicron Variant

Nov. 29, 2021, 4:23 p.m.

In the wake of a new variant of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 reported lately in South Africa, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to bar the visitors from the African content till further notice.

Spokesperson of the ministry Fanindra Mani Pokharel has said that the Ministry has directed Department of Immigration to stop issuing on arrival visa for the visitors from Africa. As per the Ministry’s direction, the department has already issued notice to all 20/22 Airlines not to bring travelers from African continent to Nepal.

He also said that the discussion is on going in the CCMC as well regarding the new variant and step needed to take to avert another wave of COVID-19 in Nepal. Speaking with

Speaking to Nepal News Agency, he said that the drastic step is necessary for Nepal to avert the health crisis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had designated this variant, B.1.1.529, as a “variant of concern (VOC)”, and given it the name Omicron.

The variant, which was announced by scientists in South Africa on Thursday, was detected in two more countries, Israel and Belgium. Botswana and Hong Kong are the other countries where the variant has been found.

The WHO said about 100 genome sequences of the variant have been reported so far. Many of the infected people were fully vaccinated, with at least one person in Israel having also received a third, booster, and dose of vaccine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death
Nov 29, 2021
UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali
Nov 29, 2021
Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site
Nov 29, 2021
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula
Nov 29, 2021

More on Health

Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO By REUTERS 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 243 New Cases, 264 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 61 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 154 New Cases, 325 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal Urges People To Alert In The Wake Of New Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award By Agencies Nov 29, 2021
Tiger Census To Begin On December 5 By Agencies Nov 29, 2021
UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Minister of Energy Bhusal Paid An Inspection Visit To Tanahu Hydropower Proejct Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75