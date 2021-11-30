KP Oli Elected As CPN-UML Chair, Defeated Rawal In A Huge Margin

Chairman of the CPN (UML) has been re-elected to the post for the second term defeating his rival Bhima Bahadur Rawal with a very large margin in the 10th National Congress of the party.

According to the election committee of the UML, Oli got 1840 votes against Rawal's 213 votes. Of 2,153 representatives, 2096 had cast the votes.

The Congress of the party had resorted to elections after a consensus could not be made in the nomination list prepared by incumbent Chair Oli as entrusted by the closed-door session of the Congress.