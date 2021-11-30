Nepal Has Decided To Manage Persons Entering From Omicron Affected Countries

Nepal Has Decided To Manage Persons Entering From Omicron Affected Countries

Nov. 30, 2021, 3:27 p.m.

Spokesperson of the government and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki informed that the government has ordered to manage the person entering Nepal from the countries where the new variant of Coronavirus 'Omicron' is spotted.

Announcing the decision of the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, spokesperson Karki has given this information.

"It has been decided to issue travel management orders for passengers entering Nepal from countries where the new variant of the Corona, Omicron, has been spotted," said government spokesperson Karki.

Agencies

