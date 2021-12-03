COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822172.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 6400 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 225 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 23 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1436 .

The Ministry said that there 6,921 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 342 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,579 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 107 are admitted to the ICU and 34 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 347 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 803,716 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,535.