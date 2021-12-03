Weather Forecast For December 3 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For December 3 Across Nepal

Dec. 3, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly to generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of heavy snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region...

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bala Chaturdashi 2021: Importance And Significance
Dec 02, 2021
NMB Bank Wins Bank Of The Year 2021 Asia and Bank of the Year 2021 Nepal Awards
Dec 02, 2021
Bankers Discuss To Enhance Banking And Risk Financing To Women Entrepreneurs
Dec 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 156 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 298 New Cases, 201 Recoveries And 6 Death
Dec 02, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For November 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For November 27Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Bars Entry Of Visitors From Nine Countries By Agencies Dec 03, 2021
India Detected First Omicron Cases In Karnataka State By Agencies Dec 03, 2021
Bala Chaturdashi 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2021
Solar Eclipse of December 04, 2021, Eclipse Would Not Be Visible In Kathmandu By Agencies Dec 02, 2021
NMB Bank Wins Bank Of The Year 2021 Asia and Bank of the Year 2021 Nepal Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2021
Bankers Discuss To Enhance Banking And Risk Financing To Women Entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75