Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 103 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 103 cases, Kathmandu districts records 63 cases, Lalitpur 34 and 6 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822592.