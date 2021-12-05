Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 5, 2021, 6:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 103 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 103 cases, Kathmandu districts records 63 cases, Lalitpur 34 and 6 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822592.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 05, 2021
Nepal’s Two Provinces Equipped With Increased Oxygen Generation
Dec 05, 2021
Rajendra Lingden Elected As RPP President Defeating Kamal Thapa e
Dec 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal
Dec 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 04, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 220 New Cases, 392 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Bars Entry Of Visitors From Nine Countries By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Two Provinces Equipped With Increased Oxygen Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2021
Plight Of A Tourist In US During COVID-19 By Dr Sanjaya Gajurel Dec 05, 2021
Economic And Financial Assessment Of MCC By Ratna Sansar Shrestha Dec 05, 2021
Rajendra Lingden Elected As RPP President Defeating Kamal Thapa e By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2021
Biden, Putin Video Summit To Take Place On Tuesday By Agencies Dec 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75