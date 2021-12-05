Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

Dec. 5, 2021, 7:58 a.m.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

