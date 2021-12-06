Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal

Dec. 6, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pascihm Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pascihm Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the central and western high mountaineous regions.

