COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 823102.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 9386 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 272 persons were found infected with the new coronavirus.

Likewise, 43 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2424.

The Ministry said that there are 6,352 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 339 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,013 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 123 are admitted to the ICU and 30 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 304 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 805,205 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 percent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,545.