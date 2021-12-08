COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 255 New Cases, 366 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Dec. 8, 2021, 4:35 p.m.

With 255 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,357 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9168 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 255 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3006 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 25 people.

Currently, there are 6,249 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 326 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,913 patients are placed in home isolation.

“Of the active patients, 128 are admitted to the ICU and 29 are under treatment with the ventilator facility,” informed Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the regular press briefing

Meanwhile, 366 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 805,571 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,547.

