Nepali Congress Starts Closed-Door Session

The closed-door session of the 14th general convention of the ruling Nepali Congress has started this evening.

Suresh Acharya, NC publicity department chief and coordinator of the media center at the convention hall in Bhrikuti Mandap, informed that the closed-door session started at 8 pm Friday.

The first agenda of the closed-door session include endorsing party policy to be presented by NC vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi, report of the research department, organizational report of the party's general secretary and report of the party's account committee.