Weather Forecast For December 11

Weather Forecast For December 11

Dec. 11, 2021, 8:41 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hill Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Congress Starts Closed-Door Session
Dec 11, 2021
Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins
Dec 10, 2021
Prime Minister Deuba Shares Nepal’s Journey To Democracy In World Summit
Dec 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Dec 10, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Analysis For December 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSI HYDROPOWER PROJECT A Jewel In The Crown By Keshab Poudel Dec 11, 2021
Nepali Congress Starts Closed-Door Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2021
Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
India Bids Farewell To CDS Bipin Rawat By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75