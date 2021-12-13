NC To Start Vote Counting From Mid-night

The Nepali Congress Central Election Committee has informed that the voting process which started on Monday morning will continue till 9:00 pm. However, the committee has made it clear that it will start the counting of vote for the president of the party by midnight.

According to the preamble of NC, there need to secure 51 percent of the vote to win the elections of the party president. In case, any candidate fails to secure 51 percent, the second round of elections will be held between the candidates scoring the highest votes.

According to the Election Committee, the voting was scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm today. However, the time was extended as the voting process was not completed by the stipulated time.