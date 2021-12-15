COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,016

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9212 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 229 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2782 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 28 people.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Paudel informed that there are currently, there are 5,635 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 282 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,353 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 112 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 300 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 807,816 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added six COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,565.