COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 262 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Dec. 16, 2021, 5 p.m.

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,176.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7230 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 160 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3788 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 27 people.

There are 5526 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 279 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5247 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 112 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 262 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 807,083 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Thrusday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,567.

