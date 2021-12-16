Fauci: No Need For Omicron-specific Boosters

Fauci: No Need For Omicron-specific Boosters

Dec. 16, 2021, 8:19 a.m.

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci says there is currently no need for variant-specific COVID-19 booster shots.

Fauci spoke to reporters on Wednesday on the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

He said the effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is "significantly low" against Omicron in preventing infection and serious illness.

But he also said preliminary study findings show that a third dose of the vaccine led to a substantial degree of elevation of neutralizing antibodies.

Fauci urged people to get their third jabs, saying, "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Arun III Project Will Complete By 2025
Dec 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 16
Dec 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Dec 15, 2021
Nepal And Korean Government Sign MoU For Establishment Of Polytechnic Institute
Dec 15, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 53 minutes ago
Weather Analysis For December 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For December 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports Year’s Lowest Temperature By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For December 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC By Agencies Dec 16, 2021
Arun III Project Will Complete By 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Putin To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Beijing Games By Agencies Dec 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021
Nepal And Korean Government Sign MoU For Establishment Of Polytechnic Institute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75