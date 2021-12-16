Kathmandu Valley Logs 87 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 87 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 16, 2021, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7230 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 87 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 87 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 60 in Kathmandu, 5 Bhaktapur, and 20 in Lalitpur.

With 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,176.

