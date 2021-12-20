Weather Forecast For December 20

Dec. 20, 2021, 7:38 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 218 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 20, 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens Disparities In Young Children’s Development In Nepal
Dec 20, 2021
NC Central Committee Members Vote Count Concluded, Dr. Shashanka Koirala Secured Highest Vote Among 35 Elected Members
Dec 20, 2021
Islamic Countries To Support Afghanistan
Dec 20, 2021

