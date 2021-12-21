Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, Pushpa Bhusal Dr. Dila Sangraula And Ambika Basnet Elected To NC Central Committee

Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, spouse of party president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba wins the elections securing the third-highest votes of 2,536 under the woman open category. She is among nine women leaders elected as a member of the Central Working Committee of the ruling Nepali Congress.

Dr. Dila Sangraula (Panta) secured the highest number 2,885 votes followed by Pushpa Bhusal who secured 2,715 votes.

According to Nepali Congress Central Election Committee secretary Keshab Rijal, other women elected to the CWC from the same category include Ambika Basnet (2,339 votes), Ishwari Neupane (2,259), Sarita Prasai (2,096), Rama Koirala Paudel (1,858), Shushila Dhakal Acharya (1,814) and Rangamati Shahi (1,789).

Altogether 30 candidates were in the fray for the nine seats of the central members in the woman open category. Meanwhile, Pradip Kumar Sunuwar of Okhaldhunga has been elected as a central committee member from the minority group by obtaining 2,171 votes, according to the election results announced by the Nepali Congress Central Election Committee Monday evening. Of the five candidates vying for the single-seat under the minority group, Tikaram Lepcha of Ilam was his closest rival who got only 1,026 votes.