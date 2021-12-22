COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 217 New Cases, 272 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 217 New Cases, 272 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Dec. 22, 2021, 6:32 p.m.

With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,423

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7233 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 217 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4000 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 43 people.

There are 5185 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,948patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 92 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 272 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 809,659 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,579.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 22, 2021
Virtual B2B Meetings held Between Sri Lankan And Nepali Construction Companies
Dec 22, 2021
KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program
Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu
Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present
Dec 22, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 125 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For December 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 34 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 31 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 253 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 35 minutes ago
Omicron Is Spreading Faster Than Delta:WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Electricity Transmission Project Under MCA-Nepal Development Board By Khadga Bahadur Bisht Dec 22, 2021
Virtual B2B Meetings held Between Sri Lankan And Nepali Construction Companies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Tightens Import Of Luxurious Goods By Agencies Dec 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75