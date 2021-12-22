COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 217 New Cases, 272 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 252 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,423

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7233 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 217 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4000 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 43 people.

There are 5185 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,948patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 92 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 272 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 809,659 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,579.