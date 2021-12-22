Weather Forecast For December 22

Weather Forecast For December 22

Dec. 22, 2021, 7:26 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program
Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu
Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present
Dec 22, 2021
Japan To Continue Tough Border Measures
Dec 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 21, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 146 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 253 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
Omicron Is Spreading Faster Than Delta:WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 218 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 83 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA KOV’s Green School Project and COVID Response Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Enterprise India Exhibition Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
French Ambassador Launch The Photo Book On Panuti: Past And Present By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Tightens Import Of Luxurious Goods By Agencies Dec 22, 2021
High Alert Adopted Against Omicron Variant At Nepal-India Border Transit Point By Agencies Dec 22, 2021
India Discovered 200 Cases Of Omicron By Agencies Dec 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75