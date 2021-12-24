Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday

Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday

Dec. 24, 2021, 4:55 p.m.

The cabinet meeting held today decided to give official holiday on Christmas. According to the Minister of Information and Communication and the spokesperson of the government Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, the cabinet took the decision that there will be an official holiday on December 25.

