Weather Forecast For December 26

Dec. 26, 2021, 7:59 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country There are . chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

Solu Corridor Transmission Line Completed Charged Within A Month: MD Ghising
Dec 26, 2021
Nepal Is Celebrating Senior Citizen's Day, What Are There In Act
Dec 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 108 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 226 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 25, 2021
The Nepali Christian Community Is Celebrating Christmas Day Today
Dec 25, 2021

