Weather Forecast For December 26

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country There are . chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.