Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight

Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight

Dec. 28, 2021, 8:28 a.m.

With dropping temperature on Sunday and Monday, Kathmandu Valley is going to witness light to moderate on Tuesday because of the western disturbance.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Metrology (DHM), light to moderate rain is expected in most parts of the country including the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Likewise, light to moderate snowfall is expected in many parts of the high hills and mountains.

According to DHM, the minimum temperature in the Kathmandu Valley was 5.4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 17.4 degree Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature in Jumla was minus 1.4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded in Bhairahawa at 28.3 degree Celsius.

According to the DHM, the weather affected by the western low-pressure system for the last few days will improve from Thursday.

Senior Meteorologist at DHM Barun Poudel said the system was likely to become weak on Thursday, but there was currently partial to general change across the country, and it will lead to a fall of temperature across the country from Tuesday.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For December 28
Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 156 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 251 New Cases, 221 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 27, 2021
CAN Infotech To Be Held In February 2022
Dec 27, 2021
Electricity Leakage Drops To 14. 35: NEA
Dec 27, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For December 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

ELECTRICTY DEMAND Managing Gap By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
MELAMCHI PROJECT Uncertain Again By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
UNICEF AT 75 Investment In Children By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
South Africa Mourns Anti-Apartheid Icon Desmond Tutu By Agencies Dec 28, 2021
Biden Signs A Defense Bill Aimed At Boosting Deterrence In The Indo-Pacific Region By Agencies Dec 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 156 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75