Kathmandu Will Likely To Witness Moderate Rain Tonight

With dropping temperature on Sunday and Monday, Kathmandu Valley is going to witness light to moderate on Tuesday because of the western disturbance.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Metrology (DHM), light to moderate rain is expected in most parts of the country including the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Likewise, light to moderate snowfall is expected in many parts of the high hills and mountains.

According to DHM, the minimum temperature in the Kathmandu Valley was 5.4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 17.4 degree Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature in Jumla was minus 1.4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded in Bhairahawa at 28.3 degree Celsius.

According to the DHM, the weather affected by the western low-pressure system for the last few days will improve from Thursday.

Senior Meteorologist at DHM Barun Poudel said the system was likely to become weak on Thursday, but there was currently partial to general change across the country, and it will lead to a fall of temperature across the country from Tuesday.