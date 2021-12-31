COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases, 212 Recoveries And 4 Deaths

With 224 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828431.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7885 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 224persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1199 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 11 people.

There are 4879 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4694 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 78 are admitted to the ICU and 23 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 224 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 811958 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday said there are 4 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's. The COVID-19 death toll is now 11,594.