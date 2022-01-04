Kathmandu Valley Confirms 222 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 222 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7794 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 222 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 222 infections, 156 in Kathmandu, 21 Bhaktapur, and 45 in Lalitpur.

With 355 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 829632.