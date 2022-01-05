Israeli Embassy To Nepal Supported Schools To Collect Used Batteries For Recycling

Embassy of Israel to Nepal in collaboration with Pragya Kunja School, Shanti Sikshya School, KMC School, Kavya School collected the used batteries to reduce the pollution. Ambassador to Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder and principal of the school handed over the collected used batteries for recycling.

Organized in presence of Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Minister of Forests and Environment, the students from various schools handed over the used batteries collected from various parts of Kathmandu Valley.

The Embassy of Israel initiated an Environment Conservation Activity under the slogan, “Stop Pollution: Used Batteries Collection” in cooperation with schools in Kathmandu.

The goal of the project is to contribute to environmental pollution mitigation measures. As we know that batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them in the same manner as we dispose of regular household waste creates serious concerns over soil contamination, water pollution, air pollution and hence, affecting human lives and our planet.

The Embassy of Israel cooperated with schools of the valley including Kathmandu Pragya Kunja School, Shanti Sikshya School, KMC School, Kavya School in reducing pollution with individual steps of their students; the students' collected used batteries (alkaline batteries, coin cell batteries and other non-rechargeable batteries), brought it to the school, which later were taken for recycling at DOKO Recyclers.

An event was held at Kathmandu Pragya Kunja School to hand over collected used batteries with an important message of responsibility of an individual step towards a cleaner environment. The jars of batteries were collected and handed over to DOKO Recyclers.

Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Minster of Forests and Environment, graced the ceremony. Appreciating the initiative of collecting old batteries and sending them for recycling, the Minister said, “This activity is very much important in today’s time. Human activities are hampering themselves, flora, fauna and the nature, as a whole. This initiative will definitely contribute to environmental protection, as batteries are something that are used in everything, ranging from mobile phones, computers to other electronic devices hence, it’s crucial to recycle them.” He further said that the socio-economic development should not happen at the expense of environmental degradation and we should preserve our nature.

Thanking the Ministry for joining the Embassy in this deed Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal said, “Our planet is one. The natural treasures of Nepal is too important for us to neglect. Israel is proud to be a part of this environmental initiative.”

Welcoming the guests to the program, Kapil Dev Regmi, Director of the school highlighted the bilateral works between Israel and Nepal in education and agriculture mentioning the trainings to Nepali educationists in Israel.

Leading the joint actions for the environment conservation, the Embassy is hopeful to spread a message that we need to dispose waste in a proper manner and it is a responsibility of each individual to take care of our natural world for the better today and tomorrow.