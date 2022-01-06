Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom

The Embassy of Israel has established Research & Development Hub and High-Tech classroom model at National Innovation Center Nepal (https://nicnepal.org) in Kathmandu.

Recognizing the vital importance of R & D hub for the holistic development of a nation, the Government of Israel has opened a full-fledged Israeli-styled high tech classroom consisting of laptops, webcams, Digital Display Screen, in-built Sound System, air-conditioning, glass boards, furniture and other necessary equipment.

Aiming at developing and exchanging innovative ideas among the researchers, the hub will be the first of its kind R&D cum high-tech class in Nepal. Besides, the R&D center in Nepal will also serve as a contact point for collaboration with R&D-like international organizations and share ideas among the researchers to come up with innovative ideas. The hub is open to everyone and facilitates their creativity and collaboration in physical backed up with digital space.

The inaugural ceremony of the center was held at National Innovation Center, Kirtipur today amidst the presence of Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, Deputy Chief of Mission Tal Shvartsman and Dr. Mahabir Pun, Chairperson of NIC.

There was a presentation on how the classes will be run and used as an R&D hub in Nepal. The virtual meeting was organized with the parallel organization of Israel named Yazamut 360 Entrepreneurship Center, Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Goder said, “Improving our lifestyle can only be done through research on changes in science. This is what led Israel to progress and I am proud to be associated with this center that will make the progress in Nepal.”

Expressing satisfaction to be able to build this hub, DCM Shvarstman said, “This hub is a seed for flourishing ideas in the near future as Nepali researchers and citizens can now invent great ideas for the benefit of the nation. I do hope that in the days to come, with the hubs like this, Nepal will be able to export ideas on a high-tech scale to the globe.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Mahabir Pun said, “Israel is desert but fertile in innovation. This is a great initiative on technology. We try to bring new technologies, test them, and put them to use in the best and effective way. We will use this center to be connected with innovative centers in Israel and other nations. In this hub, we will nurture homegrown inventors, innovators, scientists to promote the development of the country. We are trying to support innovators who come here and we hope to have long-term collaboration and support from Israel.”

Dana Gavish, Founder and General Manager of Yazamut 360 Entrepreneurship Center at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, innovation and technology and how important it is to include in academics too. She further expressed her willingness to continue this connection, have exploratory discussions and support and exchange ideas to make it productive for the development of the nation.

Israel is considered as a No.1 Start-up nation and an international hub for R&D where many ideas have been converted into reality. The Embassy believes that such a center will assist the citizenry of Nepal to explore their potential, in a sort of environment that is integral in bringing innovative ideas to fruition.