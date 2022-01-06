Prime Minister Deuba To Visit India From January 9

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is visiting India on Sunday, January 9 reports The Rising Nepal.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel, informed that the meeting of the Council of Ministers held today endorsed Prime Minister Deuba's visit to India.

According daily, this will be PM Deuba's first India visit after he assumed office of the Head of the Government for the fifth time.

The Prime Minister will participate in 'Gujarat Global Summit' being held in Gujarat of India.

Similarly, the Cabinet decides to procure chemical fertilizer from India inking a government to government agreement.