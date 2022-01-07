Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases Of Omicron Variant

Dr. Sangeeta Kaushal Mishra, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that in the gene sequencing of 250 swab samples, the Omicron variant was confirmed in 24 samples.

"During the S-gene screening of 1,146 COVID-19 positive swab samples, 22%, or 250 samples tested S-gene Negative and during the gene sequencing of those 250 suspected samples, the new variant was detected in 24 samples," said Dr. Mishra.

."Also, the facility of gene screening has been made available in various hospitals including Bir Hospital, Civil Hospital, Birendra Sainik Hospital, TU Teaching Hospital, Province 2 Public Health Laboratory and Bheri Hospital," she said.