COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 841 New Cases 224 Recoveries And 2 Death

With 841 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 832589.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 8848 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 841 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3784 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 326 people.

There are 6755 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 628 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,631 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 77 are admitted to the ICU and 16 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 224 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 814236 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.95 percent.

The MoHP on Saturday added two more COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,604.