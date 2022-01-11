COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1981 New Cases 313 Recoveries And 1 Death

With 1357 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 8333946.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 10648 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1981 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4385 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 463 people.

There are 9,522 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 655 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 8,867 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 93 are admitted to the ICU and 19 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 313 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 814,798 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,607..