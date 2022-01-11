Missile Likely Launched From North Korea

Missile Likely Launched From North Korea

Jan. 11, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

Japan's government says North Korea launched what may have been a ballistic missile NHK reports.

The Japan Coast Guard has announced that the projectile is believed to have landed.

Officials are calling on vessels to wait for further information.

Agencies

