Prithivi Jayanti And National Unity Day Observed

The National Unity Day and the 300th birth anniversary of the leader of Nepal's unification, Prithvi Narayan Shah, has been celebrated by organising various programmes across the country today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari laid a wreath at the statue of nation-builder Prithvi Narayan Shah located at the western main gate to Singha Durbar today.

The President offered the wreath and paid tribute to the late king Shah, the leader of Nepal's unification, at a programme jointly organized by Nepal Academy, Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, Nepal Music and Drama Academy and the Sanskritik Sansthan (the Cultural Undertaking) to commemorate Shah's the 300th birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, former king Gyanendra Shah has laid a wreath at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah.