Prithivi Jayanti And National Unity Day Observed

Prithivi Jayanti And National Unity Day Observed

Jan. 11, 2022, 4:32 p.m.

The National Unity Day and the 300th birth anniversary of the leader of Nepal's unification, Prithvi Narayan Shah, has been celebrated by organising various programmes across the country today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari laid a wreath at the statue of nation-builder Prithvi Narayan Shah located at the western main gate to Singha Durbar today.

The President offered the wreath and paid tribute to the late king Shah, the leader of Nepal's unification, at a programme jointly organized by Nepal Academy, Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, Nepal Music and Drama Academy and the Sanskritik Sansthan (the Cultural Undertaking) to commemorate Shah's the 300th birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, former king Gyanendra Shah has laid a wreath at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah.

prthivi jayanti.jpg

61dd4caaf4190__MG_2357.jpg

prithvi-jayenti-barsha-2-1024x683.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1286 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1981 New Cases 313 Recoveries And 1 Death
Jan 11, 2022
Indian Embassy Observed World Hindi Day
Jan 11, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 11
Jan 11, 2022
Nepal Government Announces To Shut Down The School Until January 29
Jan 10, 2022

More on News

With The Surge Of COVID-19, Nepal Shuts Down All Schools From Today By Agencies 9 hours, 59 minutes ago
PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
868443 New Voters Added For The Elections By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Diksha KC Wins Mrs. Nepal World Tittle By Agencies 1 week ago
Government Of Nepal Launched SDGs In Mithila Postal Stamp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1286 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1981 New Cases 313 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2022
Indian Embassy Observed World Hindi Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2022
India Reported 28-fold Case Rise, Set To Cross 4 Lakh Covid, But Hospitalisation Low By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
Putin Defends Deployment Of Troops To Kazakhstan By Agencies Jan 11, 2022
Missile Likely Launched From North Korea By Agencies Jan 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75