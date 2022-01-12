COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2448 New Cases 278 Recoveries And 2 Death

With 2448 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 835927.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 9051 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2448 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3985 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 627 people.

There are 11,690 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 880 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,810 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 87 are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 278 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The MoHP on Wednesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,609.