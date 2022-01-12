COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2448 New Cases 278 Recoveries And 2 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2448 New Cases 278 Recoveries And 2 Death

Jan. 12, 2022, 5:04 p.m.

With 2448 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 835927.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 9051 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2448 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3985 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 627 people.

There are 11,690 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 880 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 10,810 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 87 are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 278 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The MoHP on Wednesday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,609.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Teach For Nepal receives The ‘Best Social Enterprise Award 2021’
Jan 12, 2022
Pulsar Cricket Excellence Centre
Jan 12, 2022
Nimbus Won The HRM Award For Corporate Excellence
Jan 12, 2022
THAI Smile Airways Appoints Society International Travel Services as General Sales Agent for The Territory of Nepal
Jan 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1538 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 12, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1538 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
RISE OF OMICRON Health Under Strain By A Correspondent 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
Don’t Treat Omicron COVID-19 Variant Like The Flu: WHO By Agencies 15 hours, 7 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1286 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1981 New Cases 313 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 876 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Teach For Nepal receives The ‘Best Social Enterprise Award 2021’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2022
Pulsar Cricket Excellence Centre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2022
Nimbus Won The HRM Award For Corporate Excellence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2022
THAI Smile Airways Appoints Society International Travel Services as General Sales Agent for The Territory of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2022
Nepal’s GDP Growth To Expand By 3.9 Percent : The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2022
Indian Embassy Kathmandu To Organize 3rd Connect [IN] Entrepreneurship Conclave By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75