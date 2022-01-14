Kathmandu Valley Logs 2607 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2607 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 14, 2022, 6:01 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2607 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13474 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2607 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2607 infections, 1913 in Kathmandu, 317 Bhaktapur, and 377 in Lalitpur.

With 4204 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 845501.

