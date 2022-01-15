COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases 350 Recoveries And 4 Death

With 3703 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 849204.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 10812 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3703 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4144 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 931 people.

There are 21584 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1048 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 20536 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 119 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 350 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 816003 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added four COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,617..