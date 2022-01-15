COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases 350 Recoveries And 4 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases 350 Recoveries And 4 Death

Jan. 15, 2022, 4:37 p.m.

With 3703 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 849204.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 10812 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3703 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4144 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 931 people.

There are 21584 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1048 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 20536 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 119 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 350 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 816003 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added four COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,617..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India’s Position On The India-Nepal Boundary Is Well Known, Consistent And Unambiguous: Embassy Of India
Jan 15, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2219 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 15, 2022
Makar Sankranti: Thousands Throng Debghat Mela Amid Covid Surge
Jan 15, 2022
Maghe Sankranti And Its Importance
Jan 15, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 15
Jan 15, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2219 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2607 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4204 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1916 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2992 New Cases 271 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

India’s Position On The India-Nepal Boundary Is Well Known, Consistent And Unambiguous: Embassy Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2022
Conflict Of Interest In Public Institutions In Nepal By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jan 15, 2022
Government Is Preparing Necessary Procedure To Allow Private Sector In Energy Export: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Jan 15, 2022
Makar Sankranti: Thousands Throng Debghat Mela Amid Covid Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2022
Maghe Sankranti And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2022
India Reported 2,64,202 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jan 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75