India Logs Over 268,834 Cases, 402 Deaths In A Day

Number of active Covid cases in India have increased to 14,17,820, the highest in around 223 days, and comprise 3.85 per cent of the total infections

India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day, taking the cumulative tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With 402 more deaths, the toll climbed up to 4,85,752, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent.

A total of 6,041 Omicron cases has been detected so far, an increase of 5.01 per cent since Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was 16.66 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84 per cent.

Active cases in the country have gone up to 14,17,820, the highest in about 223 days, and comprise 3.85 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate stands at 94.83 per cent, the Health Ministry added.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said there was no considerable spread of Covid -19 among students in the state and the government’s decision to put on hold the offline classes for students of grade 1 to 9 for two weeks was a precautionary step as the viral infection saw a surge in recent days.

The classes would be suspended for two weeks as a precaution and it was applicable to all educational institutions in the southern state, he told a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram

