Weather Forecast For January 17

Weather Forecast For January 17

Jan. 17, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountainous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Swastrahni Bratakatha 2022: Meaning And Significance In Nepal
Jan 17, 2022
Income Of 84% Households Fell, But Number Of Billionaires Grew In 2021: Oxfam Report
Jan 17, 2022
Himalaya Flies Nepal’s First Humanitarian Flight To Kabul
Jan 16, 2022
Nepal Sends Over 14 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan
Jan 16, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3243 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 16, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For January 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Swastrahni Bratakatha 2022: Meaning And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2022
Income Of 84% Households Fell, But Number Of Billionaires Grew In 2021: Oxfam Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2022
India Reports 271202 Fresh Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jan 17, 2022
Some Feared Missing In Tonga By Agencies Jan 17, 2022
North Korea Test-fires Unidentified Projectile Toward East Sea By Agencies Jan 17, 2022
India Should Stop All Unilateral Steps Such As Construction And Expansion Of Roads In Nepalese Territory In Kalapani, Limpiyadhura And Lipulek: Nepal Government By Agencies Jan 16, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75