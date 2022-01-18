Tactical Guided Missiles Hit Test Target: North Korea

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, has reported that the country test-fired tactical guided missiles on Monday.

The newspaper said on Tuesday the test was carried out in accordance with a plan by the Academy of National Defense Science and other institutions.

It says two tactical guided missiles launched from the western part of the country precisely hit an island target in the Sea of Japan.

The released photos show the missile rising while spewing orange flames.

The South Korean military revealed that North Korea fired two projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, toward the Sea of Japan from near an international airport in Sunan on the outskirts of the capital Pyongyang on Monday morning.

North Korea's announcement is believed to refer to the projectiles.