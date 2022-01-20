TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January

TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January

Jan. 20, 2022, 4:55 p.m.

Office of the Controller of the Examinations of Tribhuwan University has decided to call off all the ongoing semester and annual examinations of various levels from 23 January till further notice.

According to a notice issued by the office, the central board meeting of examination board took the decision keeping in mind the rising Covid-19 cases across Nepal. The office said that the examinations will resume as soon as the situation comes under control.

suchana.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

