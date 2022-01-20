Weather Forecast For January 20

There are chances of Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.