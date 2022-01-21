Kathmandu Valley Logs 4899 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4899 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18618 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4899 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4899 infections, 4279 in Kathmandu, 453 Bhaktapur, and 567 in Lalitpur.

With 8815 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 896584.