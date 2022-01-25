Weather Forecast For January 25

Jan. 25, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

