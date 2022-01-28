Weather Forecast For January 28

Jan. 28, 2022, 6:47 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions..

