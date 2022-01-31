India Reported 234,281 New Covid-19 Cases, Delhi Officials Claimed Worst Over

India reported 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases, 893 deaths and 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The fresh cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday morning are marginally lower than those logged on Saturday. Active cases of Covid-19 in the country now stand at 18,84,937, while the daily and weekly positivity rates are at 14.5 per cent and 16.4 per cent respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, which stands at over 4.10 crore currently, has started declining and that India is fighting the new wave of the pandemic with “great success”. “Now the cases of corona infections have also started decreasing – this is a very positive sign,” Modi said on his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme. He also lauded people’s faith in India’s indigenous vaccines against Covid-19 as India achieved the landmark of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of its eligible population. He also congratulated those involved in India’s vaccination drive against coronavirus. India’s vaccine coverage rose to 1,65,70,60,692.

Delhi government officials said that the case trajectory over the past week has made it clear that the worst is over in Delhi for now.

Maintaining a consistent decline, Delhi reported 3,674 Covid cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 6.37%. The number of deaths, which as per experts lags around 2 weeks as compared to cases, was still high at 30.

“We had seen this in South Africa as well. Cases rose very quickly and then reduced at a similar pace. Delhi reached a new peak of cases in this wave but hospitals were not overwhelmed. This is the right time to reopen things, including schools, as there is clear evidence that we are in a better position now, especially with vaccination,” said a senior government official.