There Are No Secret And Hidden Documents: MCA Nepal

Feb. 2, 2022, 6:36 p.m.

Millennium Challenge Account Nepal Development Board (MCA-Nepal) said that there are no secret and hidden documents regarding the MCA-Nepal. In its statement, MCA Nepal has made it clear that it is an open and transparent institution with all the documents on its web site for public dissemination.

“Our attention has drawn to the publication of wrong news regarding the documents related to MCA-Nepal.” Ours is a transparent, open and responsible public institution working in 32 Palikas launching public hearing regarding the project," reads a statement issued by MCA-Nepal.

MCA Nepal also urges all stakeholders to visit their website and see the documents regarding the project.

