Weather Forecast For February 5

Weather Forecast For February 5

Feb. 5, 2022, 7:23 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly regions of and rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1602 New Cases 8425 Recoveries And 16 Death s
Feb 04, 2022
Congratulations Nepal For Reaching Another Crucial Milestone: WHO
Feb 04, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 4
Feb 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1309 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 03, 2022

More on Weather

Westerly Low Pressure System Continue For Few More Days In Nepal By Agencies 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For February 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Active Western Disturbance To Bring Cold, Rain And Snow Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Tourists Arrival To Nepal Increases Over 91 Percent By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Govinda Pariyar Appointed Press Adviser To PM Deuba By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
India Records 149394 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics Kick Off By Agencies Feb 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 745 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75