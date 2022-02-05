Weather Forecast For February 5

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province hilly regions of and rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions.