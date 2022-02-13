Kathmandu Valley Logs 150 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6037 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 207 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 150 infections, 97 in Kathmandu, 9 Bhaktapur, and 44 in Lalitpur.

With 427new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 973053.